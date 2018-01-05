Cold weather can bring out the good in people

I was reading the posts in “Newport Maine Area Swap, Barter & Sell” on Facebook to see if there were any bargains I couldn’t live with out when I happened onto a post from December 30th that had been liked nearly 800 times.

After reading it, I decided to contact the original poster to see if she would allow me to share her story here in my blog.

My sincere hope is that the Facebook post, or this blog, finds its way to “the man in the GMC Sierra”, or the other folks that stopped to help that evening at exit 157 in Newport.

It is because of things like this that happen in towns and cities all over the state that I am proud to say I come from Maine!

The following was posted to Facebook on 30 December 2017 by “Tiffany G.” and is used with her permission:

“Tonight, I broke down getting off of 95 N at exit 157. I stopped at the stop sign and then my car literally would not move. I sat there with my hazards on trying to get in touch with my insurance company. Thankfully, my car was still running, which was a saving grace at -10° out with my two toddlers in the car, but I couldn’t even pull off the road.

The amount of people who stopped to offer help, ask if they could do anything, or to see if I was alright was overwhelming. The kind Newport officer who sat with me with his lights flashing so we wouldn’t get hit, helped me transfer my kid’s car seats into a family member’s car so they could get home safely while I waited and then helped me identify that my insurance company didn’t actually have a wrecker on the way and contacted a company he knew to get me taken care of was amazing…

But the man in the GMC Sierra who stopped and asked if he could get me anything from the store… I said, tearfully, as I had just found out it would be more than an hour before a tow truck was supposed to arrive (but ultimately wouldn’t), “my kids haven’t had dinner yet, if I give you money, would you grab them some happy meals for me?” You heard me, you refused money, you went to McDonald’s, I can’t even imagine how long you waited in line during dinner rush on a Saturday of school vacation, and you brought back not just two happy meals, but a value meal for me as well. I cannot thank you and your wife enough. You are kind and gentle souls and in the midst of a very stressful end of the year, you restored my faith in humanity, kindness, caring and generosity. And when I offered again to pay, you simply said, “no, that’s fine, please. Have a happy New year.” I will. You reminded me that tomorrow night, I get to start anew. I am sure I will never know who you are so that I may repay you for your generosity, but I want you to know how you touched my heart, how I cried because of your kindness then, and again now writing this, and that I will absolutely pay this forward.”